Trocheck netted an even-strength goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over Chicago.

Trocheck deflected an Artemi Panarin shot past Arvid Soderblom late in the second period to give the Rangers a 5-1 lead. The 31-year-old Trocheck added two PIM, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating to round out a useful fantasy performance. The Pittsburgh native has generally been underwhelming this season considering he put up 77 points across 82 regular-season games in 2023-24. On the bright side, Trocheck had his most productive month of the season in December, having provided four goals and seven helpers across 13 outings. Overall, the right-shot center has generated 11 markers and 24 points through 39 appearances.