Trocheck scored a power-play goal on five shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Trocheck was hit in the abdomen by a Mika Zibanejad shot, but he collected it and backhanded the puck in past Ilya Samsonov for the game-tying goal. The 31-year-old Trocheck went to the locker room briefly but didn't miss a shift. He plays a net-front role on the power play, and getting hit with a puck is sometimes the price that must be paid for being in that area. Trocheck has four goals and two assists during a four-game point streak, giving him 14 tallies, 29 points (10 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 130 hits, 43 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 42 appearances this season.