Lyon stopped both shots that he faced after coming on in relief for Cam Talbot in Friday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.

Lyon entered the game in the final frame after Cam Talbot was blitzed for five goals over the first 40 minutes of play. It was Detroit's first game with new head coach Todd McLellan, so Lyon might have the opportunity to grab the reigns of the No. 1 netminding gig with a new bench boss. Through 12 appearances in 2024-25, Lyon is 5-5-0 with an .894 save percentage and a 2.99 GAA through 12 appearances.