Lyon will guard the cage on the road against the Maples Leafs on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lyon is currently stuck in a two-game losing streak in which he gave up 10 goals on 67 shots (.851 save percentage) and has had to watch Cam Talbot start the Wings' last two contests. A matchup with the star-studded Leafs -- though Auston Matthews (upper body) is a doubt -- isn't exactly the best way to get Lyon back on track but Detroit's back-to-back, with the Rangers at home Saturday, didn't leave the coaching staff with any good options.