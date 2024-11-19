Chiarot's scoring drought reached 14 games in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Chiarot is a shutdown defenseman in the Red Wings' top four, but this is a brutal slump even by his standards. He's reached the 20-point mark in two of the last three years and missed by one point in the other campaign in that span. He's opened 2024-25 with two assists, 22 shots on net, 21 PIM, 25 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 18 appearances. Chiarot's not in any obvious danger of being scratched, but he won't be much of a factor in fantasy as long as his offense is cold.