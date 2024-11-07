Talbot stopped 28 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Talbot gave up a goal to Nick Foligno midway through the second period, but he was excellent the rest of the way and posted his second straight win. He's been turning things around of late following a subpar start to the season, posting a 3-0-1 record with a 2.00 GAA and an excellent .941 save percentage across his last four appearances. Even though Talbot has been splitting time with Alex Lyon, there's no question he's been trending in the right direction of late.