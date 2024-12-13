Veleno was held off the scoresheet for the 13th game in a row in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Veleno has been scratched four times in that span, but he's playing more often than not. When he suits up, he usually fills a fourth-line role, which won't make it easy for him to generate offense. The 24-year-old is at two points, 20 shots on net, 37 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 25 outings this season, a drastic drop-off compared to the career-high 28 points he amassed in 2023-24. Veleno is also averaging a career-low 11:01 of ice time in 2024-25.