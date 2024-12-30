Zucker potted a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Zucker set up Tage Thompson's goal on the man advantage in the first period, and he added a power-play goal of his own in the final frame. Zucker now leads the Sabres with 11 power-play points this season, and he could work his way up to the top unit if Dylan Cozens (two power-play points) or Zach Benson (one power-play point) are unable to step up in that realm. Through 37 games in 2024-25, Zucker is up to 10 goals, 15 helpers and a plus-4 rating.