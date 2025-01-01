Zucker scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Zucker quickly tied the game for the Sabres just 31 seconds after Roope Hintz's opening goal in the middle of the second period. Over the last five contests, Zucker has three goals and two assists, which coincides with his move to the top line. The winger is up to 11 goals, 26 points, 67 shots on net, 39 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 38 outings this season. He's no league-winner in fantasy, but he has been a reliable forward who is tracking toward the 50-point mark for the first time since 2017-18 as long as he can stay healthy.