Dahlin, who returned from a back injury Friday, won't be in the lineup for Saturday's tilt against Boston, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

It's not clear if Dahlin's absence is a sign that he reaggravated his previous injury. This might be an unrelated issue. It's also possible coach Lindy Ruff ultimately decided not to dress Dahlin for a second straight day so soon after returning from injury, though there was no sign that the 24-year-old was having his workload managed when he played Friday -- Dahlin logged 27:33 of ice time in his return, recording five shots and one hit. His absence might push Jacob Bryson back into the lineup.