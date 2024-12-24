McLeod notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

McLeod ended a four-game slump with the helper. The 25-year-old forward has four assists over his last eight outings, but he hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 16. The center has 16 points, 32 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 35 appearances, featuring primarily in the Sabres' bottom six. Despite the recent slowdown on offense, he remains on pace to surpass the career-high 30 points he produced with the Oilers in the 2023-24 regular season.