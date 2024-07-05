McLeod was acquired by the Sabres from the Oilers along with Tyler Tullio on Friday in exchange for Matthew Savoie, according to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Edmonton was presumably looking to clear McLeod's $2.1 million cap hit for the 2024-25 campaign despite the 24-year-old holding his own last campaign. McLeod had 12 goals and 30 points across 81 regular-season contests, but he was likely to be relegated to the fourth line for 2024-25 after Edmonton re-signed Adam Henrique and brought in free agents Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner. McLeod might earn a role on Buffalo's third unit.