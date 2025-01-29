Benson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Benson tallied after the Sabres' empty-netter, scoring with 13 seconds left in the blowout win. The 19-year-old slotted in on the fourth line and saw just 10:56 of ice time Tuesday, though 1:56 of it was on the power play. For the season, Benson has nine goals, eight helpers, three power-play points, 66 shots on net, 34 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances. If he can't get back into a middle-six role, he'll have minimal fantasy value in redraft formats.