Benson notched an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Sabres are in a brutal skid, so lines may shuffle frequently until they get on track. In Sunday's game, Benson was promoted to play alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, setting up the latter's goal at 2:46 of the first period. The 19-year-old Benson has four points over seven contests in December, giving him a total of 10 points, 34 shots on net and 28 PIM through 25 outings this season. He's talented, but he's often been limited to the middle six, so fantasy managers may want to wait and see if his top-line turn lasts more than a handful of games.