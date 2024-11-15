Gaudette scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Gaudette had six goals over a five-game span from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, but he had since gone four contests without a point. That hot stretch has helped him earn a steady role in the Senators' bottom six and on the second power-play unit, but it was well above his usual level of production. The 28-year-old center is up to seven goals, one assist, 24 shots on net, 12 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over 15 outings this season. Gaudette is unlikely to repeat his 33-point campaign from 2019-20, but he's in a good position to top the 20-point mark for the first time since that season.