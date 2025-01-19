Norris scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins.

His second goal was clutch. The Senators were down 5-3 late in the third period, but after Nick Jensen slipped a puck through a screen with just under four minutes left in regulation, Norris wired a one-timer past Jeremy Swayman from the slot with just 12 seconds left before the final horn. Norris has three goals and five points in the last five games, exactly matching his production from the 15 games prior to that. On the season, the streaky center has 17 goals and 27 points in 45 appearances.