Georgiev surrendered four goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

This game appeared to have been trending toward a low-scoring affair after the opening stanza, but the Islanders blitzed Georgiev for three goals in the middle frame. He conceded all four tallies at even strength. The 28-year-old has allowed 15 goals on 159 shots (.906 save percentage) through five appearances in January, going 1-4-0 in that span. Georgiev's won just two of 10 starts with San Jose since being acquired in a trade from Colorado on Dec. 9. Overall, he has a 10-15-0 record, .880 save percentage and 3.45 GAA split between both clubs in 2024-25.