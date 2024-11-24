Walman notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

The defensive pair of Walman and Cody Ceci was on the ice for the Sharks' two goals and none of the Sabres' tallies. With four points over five contests since he returned from an upper-body injury, Walman doesn't appear to have lost a step. The defenseman is at two goals, 11 helpers, 53 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 16 hits and a plus-4 rating over 18 outings this season while seeing top-pairing minutes.