Vlasic logged an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Vlasic was eased into action on the third pairing, logging 11:56 of ice time after missing nearly three months of the campaign due to a back injury. Vlasic averaged 16:17 per game over 57 appearances in 2023-24, but at 37 years old, it wouldn't be surprising for his minutes to remain low. Even if he's in the lineup regularly, he's unlikely to collect more than 10 points this season while playing on a rebuilding team. Vlasic may also be rested more often, as the Sharks will want to give some younger blueliners a look as they keep one eye on the future.