Granlund notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Granlund had been held off the scoresheet over the previous three games. That was his longest drought of the season and just the third one to cover multiple contests. The 32-year-old has been on the wing recently -- he's a natural center and may not be fully comfortable with the position change. Granlund has 11 goals, 22 helpers, 12 power-play points, 97 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 35 appearances in 2024-25.