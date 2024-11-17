Granlund scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Granlund got on the board against one of his former teams. He's produced three goals and three assists over seven contests in November. The 32-year-old center continues to thrive in less-than-ideal circumstances as a top-six option for the Sharks. He's up to eight goals, 11 helpers, 66 shots on net, 17 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 19 appearances. Granlund had 12 goals on 134 shots over 69 outings last season, but it appears he's set for larger production as a finisher thanks to increases in both efficiency and volume.