Sturm scored a goal in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

Sturm missed five contests due to an upper-body injury and logged 10:54 of ice time in his return. His tally came 1:47 into the game to give the Sharks a quick 1-0 lead. The 29-year-old forward has played in a bottom-six role throughout the season, and given the relative weakness of San Jose's offense, that's not an enticing role for fantasy. Sturm has made the best of it with four goals, three assists, 16 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-2 rating over 19 appearances, but that's not production that will get him onto many virtual rosters.