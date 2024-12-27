Dellandrea has just three assists over 21 games since he returned from a hand injury in early November.

Dellandrea saw middle-six minutes immediately after his return, but a lack of success on offense has seen him relegated to fourth-line duties lately. Dellandrea was also scratched three times over four games leading into the holiday break. The 24-year-old will need to turn things around to prove himself a valuable part of the Sharks' ongoing rebuild. As of now, he has a little fantasy value in banger leagues -- he has 73 hits and 20 PIM to go with four points across 30 appearances.