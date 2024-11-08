Vanecek allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Vanecek was rewarded with a second straight start after a 49-save effort in an overtime win against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, but he couldn't replicate his heroics. This was the first time Vanecek has started consecutive games this season, something Mackenzie Blackwood has done on two occasions. That signals Vanecek is still in the backup role, though both goalies should have plenty of playing time in 2024-25. Vanecek is at a 2-5-0 record with a 3.32 GAA and an .898 save percentage over eight appearances (seven starts). The Sharks begin a four-game road trip back east with a visit to the Devils on Sunday, followed by a game in Philadelphia on Monday -- that should allow both goalies to get a start over the next two contests.