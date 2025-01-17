Oettinger allowed two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.

It's the second time in the last week these two teams were involved in a goalie duel. Oettinger won the battle last Saturday but fell to Montreal's rookie netminder, Jakub Dobes, who stopped 32 of 33 shots. The loss snapped a six-start win streak for Oettinger, who sports a 2.20 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. His 22 wins are second in the NHL behind only Connor Hellebuyck. The Stars play next in Colorado on Saturday then are at home Sunday against the suddenly pesky Red Wings.