Oettinger stopped 26 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Oettinger took down a Central Division rival for the second game in a row. He was excellent Sunday, giving up just an Adam Lowry tally at 3:16 of the first period. Oettinger has seven wins in his last eight starts and has allowed no more than three goals in any of his victories in that span. The 25-year-old improved to 13-4-0 with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 17 outings this season. It'll likely be Casey DeSmith between the pipes Monday in Utah, but look for Oettinger to make his next start Wednesday in Los Angeles.