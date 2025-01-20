Robertson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

This was Robertson's second multi-point effort in a row, and he has five goals and three assists during a five-game point streak. The winger's tally at 13:05 of the first period stood as the game-winner. Robertson is up to 15 goals, 42 points, 120 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 46 appearances. He started the season slow, but he's been in great form for over a month and is pushing back toward the point-per-game mark.