Heiskanen logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Heiskanen has picked up four points over 10 outings in January, with three of them coming on the power play. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 21 points (seven on the power play), 104 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 46 appearances. Heiskanen's large role will help him maintain fantasy value, but his lack of consistency on offense has kept him from being among the truly elite blueliners this season.