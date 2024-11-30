Hintz scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Hintz's tally late in the second period held as the game-winner as the Stars nursed a lead in the final frame. He returned from a one-game absence due to an undisclosed injury and logged 18:52 of ice time. The 28-year-old has three goals and an assist over his last four appearances, though it still feels like he could find a little more offense. Overall, Hintz has nine tallies, 14 points, 48 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 21 appearances in a top-line role, with just three of those points coming on the power play.