Gustavsson stopped 25 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Utah.

Gustavsson was beaten at least once each period and extended his losing streak to four contests. During that four-game stretch, the 26-year-old netminder has gone 0-4-0 with a 4.80 GAA and an .853 save percentage. Gustavsson's overall season stats continue to look good, as he's gone 18-10-3 with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage. However, that's mostly based on his amazing campaign start and doesn't reflect how he's been playing of late.