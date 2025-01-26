Spurgeon notched an assist, two shots on goal and five blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Spurgeon missed nine games due to a lower-body injury, and this was his second contest since his return. The 35-year-old defenseman has immediately reclaimed a second-pairing role and a spot on the power play, and his shot-blocking Saturday suggests he's feeling pretty close to 100 percent. The blueliner has 14 points, 61 shots on net, 58 blocks, 28 hits and a plus-2 rating over 34 appearances this season. Spurgeon plays a heavily defensive style, which opens the door for injury risk and could ultimately limit his scoring output.