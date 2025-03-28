Spurgeon provided an assist and blocked five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Spurgeon tallied the lone helper on Frederick Gaudreau's empty-net goal in the third period. The 35-year-old Spurgeon's performance Thursday was extremely well-rounded with multiple shots on goal, hits and blocks. Overall, the blueliner has 22 assists, 29 points, 94 shots on net and 103 blocks in 58 games this season. Spurgeon has done a bit of everything down the stretch for the Wild with eight points, 17 shots on net and 24 blocked shots in his last 12 games. Because of his recent momentum and role in a top-four spot on Minnesota's blue line, there is a case in all fantasy formats to roster Spurgeon for the remainder of the fantasy postseason.