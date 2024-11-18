Eriksson Ek (lower body) is expected back in the lineup Tuesday against the Blues but is still awaiting final medical clearance, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek retook his first-line role at practice Monday in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit. If the 27-year-old center does play, he will be looking to end a six-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper. The return of Eriksson Ek will help to bolster a forward group that will be without Mats Zuccarello (lower body) for 3-4 weeks.