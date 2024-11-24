Rossi scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary.

Rossi was Mr. Clutch, scoring a five-hole goal with 34 seconds left in the third period to force overtime. He's taken the next step this season after putting up 40 points in 82 regular-season games in 2023-24. So far, Rossi has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and 37 shots in 20 appearances this campaign, and he's starting to contribute on the power play. His assist came with the man advantage, where he has three points in his last seven outings. He won't deliver many hits or blocks, and he's still working at improving on faceoffs, but Rossi might be on the verge of fulfilling his draft-day promise as a top-10 pick.