Johansson scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Johansson has not found much success lately -- this was just his third multi-point effort of the season. Johansson has three points over his last four contest but endured an eight-game slump prior to that. Still, he's in a top-six role and on the second power-play unit, so he will maintain some appeal in deep formats. The 34-year-old forward has 16 points, 67 shots on net, 23 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 40 appearances this season.