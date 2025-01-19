Boldy scored a power-play goal on six shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Boldy earned his fourth multi-point effort over the last seven games. In that span, the star winger has five goals and four assists. The 23-year-old is up to 18 goals, 41 points (12 on the power play), 161 shots on net, 35 PIM and a plus-3 rating across 46 appearances. Boldy has been excellent in the absence of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), though Boldy has also held his own when on the second line when the Wild are closer to full strength.