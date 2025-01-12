Boldy scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

It was another dominant performance from the Wild's top line. Boldy helped out on Marco Rossi's opening tally in the first period before scoring a goal of his own in the second, which stood as the game-winner. With six points and a plus-3 rating over his last four outings, Boldy is thriving in the top-line spot he's keeping warm for Kirill Kaprizov (lower body). That increased role has also see Boldy record at least four shots on net in seven straight contests, which has been a catalyst to his improved results after a fairly quiet December. For the season, the 23-year-old winger has 16 goals, 21 assists, 147 shots, 31 blocked shots, 25 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 43 appearances.