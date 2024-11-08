Boldy scored a pair of goals, one on the power play and the other into an empty net, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Boldy has scored four times over four contests in November. His second-period tally was the game-winner. The winger leads the Wild with eight goals, including four game-winners, and he's added seven assists, 49 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 13 games this season. The 23-year-old has exceeded 60 points in each of the last two years, but he looks to be taking his game to another level in 2042-25.