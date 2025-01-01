Hartman recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Hartman set up Declan Chisholm for a second-period power-play goal, which proved to be the winner. It was a big moment for Hartman, who put an 18-game point drought to rest. The 30-year-old racked up 46 shots on net, 24 hits and 24 PIM in that span -- the agitation is nice, but it doesn't cover that much of a lack of offense in fantasy. This season, Hartman has just eight points, 81 shots on net, 42 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 33 appearances, so he'll need to show improvement over a longer stretch to be trusted by fantasy managers again.