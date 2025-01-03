Hartman registered an even-strength goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Washington.

Hartman was a key component in Minnesota picking up a road win Thursday, as he redirected a Zach Bogosian shot into the back of the net in the first period before setting up Marco Rossi's game-tying goal in the final frame. Hartman has gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back games after failing to collect a point in 18 prior outings. The right-shot winger is currently filling a second-line role in addition to a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit, but he's contributed a meager five goals and 10 points through 34 games in 2024-25.