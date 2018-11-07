The Jonah Keri Podcast: Sam Stein

Jonah Keri breaks down the midterm Election Day with Daily Beast political writer Sam Stein

In this episode: Jonah Keri filibusters with Daily Beast political writer Sam Stein on the midterm elections, featuring: a breakdown of how the Democrats took back the House; a look at how the GOP expanded its majority in the Senate; what happens to seemingly popular candidates after they lose; why immigration played a much bigger role than climate change in deciding these elections (even though it shouldn't have); how shifts in state-level politics aren't as widely discussed but still weigh heavily on citizens' lives; and much more!

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories