The Jonah Keri Podcast: Sam Stein

In this episode: Jonah Keri filibusters with Daily Beast political writer Sam Stein on the midterm elections, featuring: a breakdown of how the Democrats took back the House; a look at how the GOP expanded its majority in the Senate; what happens to seemingly popular candidates after they lose; why immigration played a much bigger role than climate change in deciding these elections (even though it shouldn't have); how shifts in state-level politics aren't as widely discussed but still weigh heavily on citizens' lives; and much more!

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn