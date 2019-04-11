Hole 1 Tea Olive Now Playing 4 PAR 445 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 36 The first is a slight dogleg right that plays uphill. Drives to the left may catch the trees. The hole requires a precise second shot to an undulating green. A poorly struck approach may result in a difficult two-putt.

Hole 2 Pink Dogwood Now Playing 5 PAR 575 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 35 No. 2 is a dogleg left which may be reachable in two. Large, deep greenside bunkers demand special attention on the second shot.

Hole 3 Flowering Peach Now Playing 4 PAR 350 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 43 A classic short par four. Golfers attempt to hit short of the four fairway bunkers, resulting in a full shot to the green, where it is better to be long than short. The putting surface slopes right to left, with a thin neck on the left side guarded by a bunker.

Hole 4 Flowering Crab Apple Now Playing 3 PAR 240 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 35 This hole is a stout par three that requires a long iron and is often made harder by deceptive winds. Two bunkers, front right and front left, guard the green, which slopes back to the front.

Hole 5 Magnolia Now Playing 4 PAR 495 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 36 An uphill, dogleg left to a sloping green. The fairway bunkers are deep and positioned to demand accuracy off the tee. To clear them requires a carry of 315 yards. The green slopes back to the front, and a rear bunker catches balls hit too long.

Hole 6 Juniper Now Playing 3 PAR 180 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 34 This par three features an elevated tee and a large undulating green. The shifting levels of the putting surface from front to back make the pin position very important.

Hole 7 Pampas Now Playing 4 PAR 450 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 42 The drive on this tight hole is often played to the left-center of the fairway to set up a second shot from a level lie. From there, a short to mid-iron may be played, but it is important to avoid the three bunkers in front of the green and the two behind.

Hole 8 Yellow Jasmine Now Playing 5 PAR 570 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 43 An accurate drive is needed to avoid the fairway bunker on the right side on this uphill hole. The long, narrow green is bunkerless. It is guarded instead by a series of mounds, the biggest of which line its left side.

Hole 9 Carolina Cherry Now Playing 4 PAR 460 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 43 This hole is best known for its green that slopes from back to front. Players often drive down the right side to avoid having to contend with two left greenside bunkers on their second shots.

Hole 10 Camellia Now Playing 4 PAR 495 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 31 This long par four plays steeply downhill and features a nearly 60-yard-long center bunker well short of the green. It is traditionally the most difficult hole on the course.

Hole 11 White Dogwood Now Playing 4 PAR 505 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 35 At this hole begins Amen Corner, and wind is often a factor. The tee shot plays downhill and left to right. A pond guards the green to the left and a bunker is strategically placed right center.

Hole 12 Golden Bell Now Playing 3 PAR 155 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 31 One of the world's most famous golf holes, this is Augusta National's shortest par three. Club selection is often difficult, as varying winds can require anything from a six-iron to a nine-iron for Masters competitors.

Hole 13 Azalea Now Playing 5 PAR 510 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 32 An accurate tee shot to the center of the fairway on this sweeping dogleg left allows a player to go for the green in two. A tributary to Rae's Creek winds in front of the raised green, and four bunkers threaten behind.

Hole 14 Chinese Fir Now Playing 4 PAR 440 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 30 The primary defense on this bunkerless par four is a terraced putting surface that drops significantly from left to right. Following a well-placed drive, the second shot will usually be a middle iron.

Hole 15 Firethorn Now Playing 5 PAR 530 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 33 A famously reachable par five when the winds are favorable. A well-struck second shot must be played over the pond and away from the bunker that guards the green on the right.

Hole 16 Redbud Now Playing 3 PAR 170 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 19 This hole is played entirely over water to a green secured by three bunkers. With the putting surface significantly pitched from right to left, an exacting tee shot is required to set up a reasonable birdie chance.

Hole 17 Nandina Now Playing 4 PAR 440 YARDS - RANK - AVG NO PLAYERS 49 The putting surface at this uphill par four offers its share of challenges, as it seems to slope off in all directions. The back-right hole location is particularly demanding. A February 2014 ice storm caused irreparable damage to most of the tree's major limbs, resulting in its removal.