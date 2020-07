M. Boyd Pitching:

P. Ervin: Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Ball , Foul , Ball , Ervin walked

J. Votto: Foul , Votto singled to right, Ervin to second

E. Suarez: Ball , Foul , Ball , Strike looking , Ball , Suarez hit by pitch, Ervin to third, Votto to second

N. Castellanos: Foul , Ball , Castellanos hit by pitch, Ervin scored, Votto to third, Suarez to second

M. Moustakas: Ball , Ball , Ball , Strike looking , Foul , Moustakas singled to right, Votto scored, Suarez to third, Castellanos to second

M. Davidson: Foul , Foul , Ball , Ball , Davidson popped out to first

N. Senzel: Strike looking , Senzel reached on fielder's choice to third, Suarez out at home, Castellanos to third, Moustakas to second

F. Galvis: Ball , Galvis grounded out to shortstop