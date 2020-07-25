GAMETRACKER
7: In play
81 mph Curveball
  • 8A. Hedges
    7: 81 mph CurveballHedges grounded out to third, Profar to second3-2
    Pickoff attempt3-2
    6: 94 mph FastballFoul3-2
    5: 93 mph FastballBall3-2
    Pickoff attempt2-2
    4: 81 mph CurveballStrike looking2-2
    Pickoff attempt2-1
    3: 88 mph CutterStrike looking2-1
    2: 93 mph FastballBall2-0
    1: 89 mph CutterBall1-0
    Pickoff attempt0-0
  • 7J. Profar
    5: 92 mph FastballProfar singled to right center3-1
    4: 88 mph CutterBall3-1
    3: 91 mph FastballStrike looking2-1
    2: 91 mph FastballBall2-0
    1: 91 mph FastballBall1-0
No runs scored
LAST OUT
  • Hedges grounded out to third, Profar to second
DUE UPBOTTOM 2ND
    123456789RHE
    ARI0-2
    		00-------000
    SD2-0
    		00-------010
    • Petco ParkSan Diego, California
    ARIDiamondbacks
    SDPadres
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    K. Marte 2B10000000.222.222.333.5560.0
    D. Peralta LF10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    S. Marte CF10000010.333.333.444.778-0.5
    E. Escobar 3B10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    K. Calhoun RF00000100.429.556.8571.4131.0
    C. Kelly C10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Lamb 1B10000001.200.333.400.7330.0
    K. Cron DH00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    N. Ahmed SS00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    HITTERSAB
    K. Marte 2B1
    D. Peralta LF1
    S. Marte CF1
    E. Escobar 3B1
    K. Calhoun RF0
    C. Kelly C1
    J. Lamb 1B1
    K. Cron DH0
    N. Ahmed SS0
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      F. Tatis SS10000000.250.400.500.9000.0
      T. Grisham CF00000100.333.556.333.8891.0
      M. Machado 3B10000011.222.222.556.778-0.5
      T. Pham LF00000100.400.667.4001.0671.0
      E. Hosmer 1B00000100.750.8001.2502.0501.0
      W. Myers RF10000003.167.444.6671.1110.0
      J. Profar 2B10100000.167.444.167.6111.0
      A. Hedges C10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
      J. Naylor DH00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
      HITTERSAB
      F. Tatis SS1
      T. Grisham CF0
      M. Machado 3B1
      T. Pham LF0
      E. Hosmer 1B0
      W. Myers RF1
      J. Profar 2B1
      A. Hedges C1
      J. Naylor DH0
        BATTING
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Lamb
        BATTING
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Myers 2 (2)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        Z. Gallen1.11003100.003.00-0.5
        PITCHERSIP
        Z. Gallen1.1
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        G. Richards2.00001300.000.506.5
        PITCHERSIP
        G. Richards2.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Gallen 37-16
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Gallen 3-0
        • Batters Faced - Z. Gallen 8
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - G. Richards 31-17
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Richards 3-0
        • Batters Faced - G. Richards 7
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Jay LF.000.000.000.000
        T. Locastro LF.000.000.000.000
        J. Rojas RF.000.000.000.000
        I. Vargas 2B1000001.000.000.000.000
        S. Vogt C.000.000.000.000
        C. Walker 1B8032001.375.375.500.875
        BENCHAB
        J. Jay LF
        T. Locastro LF
        J. Rojas RF
        I. Vargas 2B1
        S. Vogt C
        C. Walker 1B8
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Cronenworth SS.000.000.000.000
        T. France 3B8120001.250.250.250.500
        G. Garcia 2B1000001.000.000.000.000
        F. Mejia C2000000.000.000.000.000
        E. Olivares CF.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        J. Cronenworth SS
        T. France 3B8
        G. Garcia 2B1
        F. Mejia C2
        E. Olivares CF
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        A. Bradley RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Bumgarner SP0-105.24.76430341.24
        A. Chafin RP-0.00.000.00
        T. Clarke SP-0.00.000.00
        S. Crichton RP0-001.20.00100131.20
        K. Ginkel RP0-000.254.00340227.50
        J. Guerra RP0-000.10.00000103.00
        M. Kelly SP-0.00.000.00
        Y. Lopez RP0-001.00.00100112.00
        R. Ray SP-0.00.000.00
        H. Rondon RP-0.00.000.00
        L. Weaver SP-0.00.000.00
        T. Widener RP-0.00.000.00
        A. Young SP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        A. Bradley RP-
        M. Bumgarner SP0-1
        A. Chafin RP-
        T. Clarke SP-
        S. Crichton RP0-0
        K. Ginkel RP0-0
        J. Guerra RP0-0
        M. Kelly SP-
        Y. Lopez RP0-0
        R. Ray SP-
        H. Rondon RP-
        L. Weaver SP-
        T. Widener RP-
        A. Young SP-
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        D. Bednar RP-0.00.000.00
        Z. Davies RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Guerra RP0-001.09.00210012.00
        T. Hill RP-0.00.000.00
        P. Johnson RP-0.00.000.00
        D. Lamet SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Lucchesi SP-0.00.000.00
        C. Paddack SP1-006.00.00400140.83
        E. Pagan RP0-001.09.00111001.00
        L. Perdomo RP-0.00.000.00
        D. Pomeranz RP0-001.00.00000020.00
        C. Quantrill SP-0.00.000.00
        C. Stammen RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Strahm RP-0.00.000.00
        K. Yates RP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        D. Bednar RP-
        Z. Davies RP-
        J. Guerra RP0-0
        T. Hill RP-
        P. Johnson RP-
        D. Lamet SP-
        J. Lucchesi SP-
        C. Paddack SP1-0
        E. Pagan RP0-0
        L. Perdomo RP-
        D. Pomeranz RP0-0
        C. Quantrill SP-
        C. Stammen RP-
        M. Strahm RP-
        K. Yates RP-
        123456789RHE
        ARI0-2
        		00-------000
        SD2-0
        		00-------010
        • Petco ParkSan Diego, California
            No runs scored
            • 2ND INNING
              • G. Richards Pitching:
              • E. Escobar: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Escobar struck out swinging
              • K. Calhoun: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Calhoun walked
              • C. Kelly: Strike looking, Ball, Kelly grounded out to third, Calhoun to second
              • J. Lamb: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Lamb grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Z. Gallen Pitching:
              • J. Profar: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Profar singled to right center
              • A. Hedges: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Hedges grounded out to third, Profar to second
            • 1ST INNING
              • G. Richards Pitching:
              • K. Marte: Strike looking, Marte grounded out to pitcher
              • D. Peralta: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Peralta struck out looking
              • S. Marte: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Marte struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Z. Gallen Pitching:
              • F. Tatis: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Tatis grounded out to shortstop
              • T. Grisham: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Grisham walked
              • M. Machado: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Machado struck out swinging
              • T. Pham: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pham walked, Grisham to second
              • E. Hosmer: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hosmer walked, Grisham to third, Pham to second
              • W. Myers: Myers reached on fielder's choice to left, Pham out at third
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

            ARIDiamondbacks
            SDPadres
            • Petco ParkSan Diego, California
            TEAM STATS
            0-2
            .188
            AVG
            1
            HR
            3
            R
            6.75
            ERA
            2-0
            .254
            AVG
            2
            HR
            12
            R
            1.50
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            Z. GallenR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            G. RichardsR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .Z. Gallen
            R
            0-0
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .G. Richards
            R
            0-0
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 K. Marte 2B8200.250
            2 D. Peralta LF8000.000
            3 S. Marte CF8300.375
            4 E. Escobar 3B8000.000
            5 K. Calhoun RF7311.429
            6 C. Kelly C3000.000
            7 J. Lamb 1B4100.250
            8 K. Cron DH1000.000
            9 N. Ahmed SS6000.000
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 F. Tatis SS7200.286
            2 T. Grisham CF6200.333
            3 M. Machado 3B8221.250
            4 T. Pham LF5210.400
            5 E. Hosmer 1B4360.750
            6 W. Myers RF5131.200
            7 J. Profar 2B5000.000
            8 A. Hedges C5000.000
            9 J. Naylor DH-----
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Yoan LopezUndisclosed07-25-2020Probable for Jul 26
            Silvino BrachoElbow09-30-2020Out for the season
            Corbin MartinElbow08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Breyvic ValeraUndisclosed07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
            Jorge MateoIllness07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
            Anderson EspinozaElbow07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
            Trey WingenterElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
            Jose CastilloLat08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Andres MunozElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
