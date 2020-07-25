GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
bot 2nd
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
- PITCHER1.1 IP, 3 BB, SO, 37 P
- BATTER0-1
8 A. Hedges 7: 81 mph Curveball Hedges grounded out to third, Profar to second 3-2 Pickoff attempt 3-2 6: 94 mph Fastball Foul 3-2 5: 93 mph Fastball Ball 3-2 Pickoff attempt 2-2 4: 81 mph Curveball Strike looking 2-2 Pickoff attempt 2-1 3: 88 mph Cutter Strike looking 2-1 2: 93 mph Fastball Ball 2-0 1: 89 mph Cutter Ball 1-0 Pickoff attempt 0-0 7 J. Profar 5: 92 mph Fastball Profar singled to right center 3-1 4: 88 mph Cutter Ball 3-1 3: 91 mph Fastball Strike looking 2-1 2: 91 mph Fastball Ball 2-0 1: 91 mph Fastball Ball 1-0
No runs scored
LAST OUT
DUE UPBOTTOM 2ND
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Marte 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|.222
|.333
|.556
|0.0
|D. Peralta LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|S. Marte CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.333
|.444
|.778
|-0.5
|E. Escobar 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|K. Calhoun RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|.556
|.857
|1.413
|1.0
|C. Kelly C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Lamb 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.333
|.400
|.733
|0.0
|K. Cron DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|N. Ahmed SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Marte 2B
|1
|D. Peralta LF
|1
|S. Marte CF
|1
|E. Escobar 3B
|1
|K. Calhoun RF
|0
|C. Kelly C
|1
|J. Lamb 1B
|1
|K. Cron DH
|0
|N. Ahmed SS
|0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|F. Tatis SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.400
|.500
|.900
|0.0
|T. Grisham CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.556
|.333
|.889
|1.0
|M. Machado 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|.222
|.556
|.778
|-0.5
|T. Pham LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|.667
|.400
|1.067
|1.0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.750
|.800
|1.250
|2.050
|1.0
|W. Myers RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|.444
|.667
|1.111
|0.0
|J. Profar 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.444
|.167
|.611
|1.0
|A. Hedges C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Naylor DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|F. Tatis SS
|1
|T. Grisham CF
|0
|M. Machado 3B
|1
|T. Pham LF
|0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|0
|W. Myers RF
|1
|J. Profar 2B
|1
|A. Hedges C
|1
|J. Naylor DH
|0
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Lamb
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Myers 2 (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|G. Richards
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.50
|6.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|G. Richards
|2.0
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Gallen 37-16
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Gallen 3-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Gallen 8
- Pitches-Strikes - G. Richards 31-17
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Richards 3-0
- Batters Faced - G. Richards 7
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Cronenworth SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. France 3B
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|G. Garcia 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|F. Mejia C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Olivares CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Cronenworth SS
|T. France 3B
|8
|G. Garcia 2B
|1
|F. Mejia C
|2
|E. Olivares CF
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Bradley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Bumgarner SP
|0-1
|0
|5.2
|4.76
|4
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1.24
|A. Chafin RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Clarke SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Crichton RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.20
|K. Ginkel RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|54.00
|3
|4
|0
|2
|2
|7.50
|J. Guerra RP
|0-0
|0
|0.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|M. Kelly SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Y. Lopez RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2.00
|R. Ray SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|H. Rondon RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Weaver SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Widener RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Young SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|A. Bradley RP
|-
|M. Bumgarner SP
|0-1
|A. Chafin RP
|-
|T. Clarke SP
|-
|S. Crichton RP
|0-0
|K. Ginkel RP
|0-0
|J. Guerra RP
|0-0
|M. Kelly SP
|-
|Y. Lopez RP
|0-0
|R. Ray SP
|-
|H. Rondon RP
|-
|L. Weaver SP
|-
|T. Widener RP
|-
|A. Young SP
|-
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Bednar RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Z. Davies RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Guerra RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2.00
|T. Hill RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Johnson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Lamet SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Lucchesi SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Paddack SP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.83
|E. Pagan RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|L. Perdomo RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Pomeranz RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|C. Quantrill SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Stammen RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Strahm RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Yates RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|D. Bednar RP
|-
|Z. Davies RP
|-
|J. Guerra RP
|0-0
|T. Hill RP
|-
|P. Johnson RP
|-
|D. Lamet SP
|-
|J. Lucchesi SP
|-
|C. Paddack SP
|1-0
|E. Pagan RP
|0-0
|L. Perdomo RP
|-
|D. Pomeranz RP
|0-0
|C. Quantrill SP
|-
|C. Stammen RP
|-
|M. Strahm RP
|-
|K. Yates RP
|-
- NOW PITCHING1.1 IP, 3 BB, SO, 37 P
- NOW BATTING0-1
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Marte 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|.222
|.333
|.556
|0.0
|D. Peralta LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|S. Marte CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.333
|.444
|.778
|-0.5
|E. Escobar 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|K. Calhoun RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|.556
|.857
|1.413
|1.0
|C. Kelly C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Lamb 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.333
|.400
|.733
|0.0
|K. Cron DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|N. Ahmed SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Marte 2B
|1
|D. Peralta LF
|1
|S. Marte CF
|1
|E. Escobar 3B
|1
|K. Calhoun RF
|0
|C. Kelly C
|1
|J. Lamb 1B
|1
|K. Cron DH
|0
|N. Ahmed SS
|0
|Total
|6
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|F. Tatis SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.400
|.500
|.900
|0.0
|T. Grisham CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.556
|.333
|.889
|1.0
|M. Machado 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|.222
|.556
|.778
|-0.5
|T. Pham LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|.667
|.400
|1.067
|1.0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.750
|.800
|1.250
|2.050
|1.0
|W. Myers RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|.444
|.667
|1.111
|0.0
|J. Profar 2B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.444
|.167
|.611
|1.0
|A. Hedges C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Naylor DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|F. Tatis SS
|1
|T. Grisham CF
|0
|M. Machado 3B
|1
|T. Pham LF
|0
|E. Hosmer 1B
|0
|W. Myers RF
|1
|J. Profar 2B
|1
|A. Hedges C
|1
|J. Naylor DH
|0
|Total
|5
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Lamb
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Myers 2 (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|G. Richards
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.50
|6.5
|Total
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|G. Richards
|2.0
|Total
|2.0
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Gallen 37-16
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Gallen 3-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Gallen 8
- Pitches-Strikes - G. Richards 31-17
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Richards 3-0
- Batters Faced - G. Richards 7
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Cronenworth SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|T. France 3B
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|G. Garcia 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|F. Mejia C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Olivares CF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Cronenworth SS
|T. France 3B
|8
|G. Garcia 2B
|1
|F. Mejia C
|2
|E. Olivares CF
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Bradley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Bumgarner SP
|0-1
|0
|5.2
|4.76
|4
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1.24
|A. Chafin RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Clarke SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Crichton RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.20
|K. Ginkel RP
|0-0
|0
|0.2
|54.00
|3
|4
|0
|2
|2
|7.50
|J. Guerra RP
|0-0
|0
|0.1
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|M. Kelly SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Y. Lopez RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2.00
|R. Ray SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|H. Rondon RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|L. Weaver SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Widener RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Young SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|A. Bradley RP
|-
|M. Bumgarner SP
|0-1
|A. Chafin RP
|-
|T. Clarke SP
|-
|S. Crichton RP
|0-0
|K. Ginkel RP
|0-0
|J. Guerra RP
|0-0
|M. Kelly SP
|-
|Y. Lopez RP
|0-0
|R. Ray SP
|-
|H. Rondon RP
|-
|L. Weaver SP
|-
|T. Widener RP
|-
|A. Young SP
|-
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|D. Bednar RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Z. Davies RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Guerra RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2.00
|T. Hill RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Johnson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Lamet SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Lucchesi SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Paddack SP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.83
|E. Pagan RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|9.00
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|L. Perdomo RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Pomeranz RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|C. Quantrill SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Stammen RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Strahm RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Yates RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|D. Bednar RP
|-
|Z. Davies RP
|-
|J. Guerra RP
|0-0
|T. Hill RP
|-
|P. Johnson RP
|-
|D. Lamet SP
|-
|J. Lucchesi SP
|-
|C. Paddack SP
|1-0
|E. Pagan RP
|0-0
|L. Perdomo RP
|-
|D. Pomeranz RP
|0-0
|C. Quantrill SP
|-
|C. Stammen RP
|-
|M. Strahm RP
|-
|K. Yates RP
|-
No runs scored
- G. Richards Pitching:
- E. Escobar: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Escobar struck out swinging
- K. Calhoun: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Calhoun walked
- C. Kelly: Strike looking, Ball, Kelly grounded out to third, Calhoun to second
- J. Lamb: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Lamb grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Richards Pitching:
- K. Marte: Strike looking, Marte grounded out to pitcher
- D. Peralta: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Peralta struck out looking
- S. Marte: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Marte struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Gallen Pitching:
- F. Tatis: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Tatis grounded out to shortstop
- T. Grisham: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Grisham walked
- M. Machado: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Machado struck out swinging
- T. Pham: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pham walked, Grisham to second
- E. Hosmer: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hosmer walked, Grisham to third, Pham to second
- W. Myers: Myers reached on fielder's choice to left, Pham out at third
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
0-2
.188
AVG
1
HR
3
R
6.75
ERA
2-0
.254
AVG
2
HR
12
R
1.50
ERA
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
0-0
W-L
0.0
IP
0.00
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.00
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 K. Marte 2B
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|2 D. Peralta LF
|8
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|3 S. Marte CF
|8
|3
|0
|0
|.375
|4 E. Escobar 3B
|8
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|5 K. Calhoun RF
|7
|3
|1
|1
|.429
|6 C. Kelly C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|7 J. Lamb 1B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|8 K. Cron DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|9 N. Ahmed SS
|6
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 F. Tatis SS
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|2 T. Grisham CF
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|3 M. Machado 3B
|8
|2
|2
|1
|.250
|4 T. Pham LF
|5
|2
|1
|0
|.400
|5 E. Hosmer 1B
|4
|3
|6
|0
|.750
|6 W. Myers RF
|5
|1
|3
|1
|.200
|7 J. Profar 2B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 A. Hedges C
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|9 J. Naylor DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Yoan Lopez
|Undisclosed
|07-25-2020Probable for Jul 26
|Silvino Bracho
|Elbow
|09-30-2020Out for the season
|Corbin Martin
|Elbow
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Breyvic Valera
|Undisclosed
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Jorge Mateo
|Illness
|07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
|Anderson Espinoza
|Elbow
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
|Trey Wingenter
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season
|Jose Castillo
|Lat
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Andres Munoz
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season