The Miami Marlins' quest for a second-half turnaround might come in small increments.

Winning multiple games in a row needs to be part of that effort.

The Marlins take on the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon looking for their first three-game winning streak since June 18-21. Miami won the first two games of the three-game set by 6-3 scores.

"When we score runs, good things happen," Marlins first baseman Josh Bell said.

The Orioles are in another rut against a National League opponent. They were swept by the Chicago Cubs in a three-game set the week prior to the All-Star break, and now they are trying to avoid another 0-for-3 series.

There could be a few tweaks for Baltimore's lineup in the series finale. The Orioles have scored a total of eight runs during a three-game losing streak.

"I'm going to give a couple of guys a rest, it's a noon game," manager Brandon Hyde said. "But nothing drastic."

With second baseman Jorge Mateo sustaining an elbow injury on Tuesday and likely headed to the injured list, Connor Norby is joining the team from Triple-A Norfolk. Norby had a brief stint with the Orioles earlier this season, going 3-for-14 (.214) with a homer and two RBIs in four games.

"He's going to get some regular playing time," Hyde said. "He'll be in there (Thursday) and hopefully give us a little spark."

The Orioles are 3-16 all-time in Miami.

The Marlins are 4-2 since the All-Star break.

"We're going to play a lot of contenders and a lot of playoff teams the second half," Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards said. "It's up to us to spoil the party. ... It doesn't really feel like the dog days. It just feels like kind of we're just getting rolling."

Bell homered Wednesday night and has back-to-back games with multiple hits for the first time in more than a month. He said the break served as a good chance for the Marlins to reset, while in his case it was important.

"I felt like the first half I was trying to be too perfect," Bell said. "Just trying to get back to the basics and (have done) some drills I did in high school and it has been working out for me so far."

Edwards went 3-for-3 on Wednesday, his first three-hit game of the season.

"Trying to keep it as simple as I can," Edwards said. "Trying to treat every at-bat as its own."

Orioles right-hander Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.38 ERA) will get the ball on Thursday, his second outing since starting last week's All-Star Game for the American League. He was the winning pitcher Friday night at Texas, holding the Rangers to one run in six innings.

Burnes, who has reached the 10-win mark for the fourth consecutive season, hopes to register back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-June. He is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA in six career outings (four starts) against the Marlins.

Rookie right-hander Roddery Munoz (1-5, 5.14) is the slated Miami starter. The Marlins have lost each of his previous three starts and he is seeking his first victory since May 1. Munoz will be opposing Baltimore for the first time.

