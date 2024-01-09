As the Los Angeles Dodgers try to settle on a dependable rotation while moving toward the playoffs, right-hander Bobby Miller is starting to look like a viable option again.

Miller (1-3, 7.49 ERA) will get another chance to make a case for himself on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, who are scheduled to start left-hander Cade Povich (1-6, 6.10).

Each team has won a game in the series, with the Dodgers maintaining a three-game lead in the National League West after a 6-4 victory on Wednesday. The Orioles missed a chance to move into a first-place tie with the New York Yankees, and they remain a game back in the American League East.

The hard-throwing Miller had been projected as a Los Angeles rotation mainstay and looked the part when he struck out 11 and earned the win in his season debut on March 29. But struggles arrived one start later, and he was on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation by mid-April.

He returned in mid-June, but after giving up nine runs in four innings to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 9, Miller was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers recalled Miller on Aug. 17, and in his second outing back, he delivered a quality start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. After striking out nine in six innings of three-run ball, he gave credit to his curveball.

"It was definitely a lot of weight off my shoulders, for now," Miller said after the game, which ended on Shohei Ohtani's walk-off grand slam that allowed him to join the 40-40 club. "It's been really tough mentally lately, but that was a huge confidence booster for me."

Miller will be facing the Orioles for the first time.

Ohtani hit a home run and stole two bases on Wednesday to reach 42 in each category as he continues his quest for the first 50-50 season in major league history. He also scored three runs. The effort came on his second bobblehead night of the season as fans began to line up outside of the ballpark more than seven hours before the first pitch.

"Man, there's a high demand for these dang bobbleheads," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It took me forever to get inside Dodger Stadium."

Povich and his teammates should have an easier time arriving on Thursday. The fewer distractions the better as Povich looks to end a five-start stretch without a win. He made some progress with a no-decision on Friday against the Houston Astros that ended a four-start losing streak.

However, Povich still gave up five runs on a season-high eight hits in five-plus innings. He will look for improvement in his first career start against the Dodgers.

After scoring 163 runs in June, the Orioles have cooled off by scoring 115 in July and 112 in August so far. However, Ramon Urias continued to do his part with two more hits on Wednesday, including a two-run double. Urias is batting .371 (13-for-35) with 15 RBIs over his past 12 games.

"(Urias) has been our offense the last couple weeks with really good at-bats," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "We're not swinging the bat great right now, and he's carrying us a little bit offensively. ... And he's playing with a lot of energy right now. He's playing great."

