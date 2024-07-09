Gerrit Cole aims to continue Yankees' dominant pitching vs. Cubs

After recording back-to-back shutouts, the New York Yankees will aim for a sweep of their three-game series against the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon.

New York (82-60) clinched its 32nd consecutive winning season on Saturday as Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes combined on a four-hitter in a 2-0 victory.

The Cubs (72-70) were shut out for the 15th time this season and the third time in four games. They were held to one hit in a 3-0 loss to the Yankees in the series opener on Friday.

After going 18-8 in August to move into playoff contention, Chicago has little margin for error in the race for the third and final National League wild-card spot. The Cubs are 2-4 in September and enter play Sunday six games behind the New York Mets for that final wild card.

"We feel like we have a good enough ballclub to be in the playoffs and in the picture, but we're going to have to play a little bit better and keep pushing here," Cubs outfielder Ian Happ said.

New York, in first place in the American League East, can boast a crowded starting rotation after both Schmidt and Luis Gil returned from the injured list this weekend. Cortes was moved to the bullpen on Saturday but said he would prefer to remain in the rotation.

"I'm never going to back down from a challenge," Cortes said. "I'm never going to leave my teammates out to dry. You're always going to get my best effort no matter if I'm happy or not. That's what I did today. I came out there and proved I can be put in any situation. From here on out, if that's my role, I'll accept it."

New York manager Aaron Boone said he was glad to have more healthy options in the rotation. Yankees starting pitchers have a 3.31 ERA in their past 26 starts.

"They're all capable," Boone said. "We're moving the needle to be a little bit better as a complete staff. ... We've got to continue to show up and make sure we're executing every single day."

A pair of right-handers will take the mound in the series finale as Chicago's Jameson Taillon (9-8, 3.66 ERA) faces New York's Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.65).

Taillon turned in a stellar outing last Monday, allowing three hits over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who rallied late for a 5-3 win.

"He pitched a wonderful game," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "He did a really good job of executing to both right-handed and left-hander hitters. That got the ball on the ground a lot, a lot of jam shots, and we made some nice defensive plays."

The 32-year-old Taillon owns a 2.64 ERA in 12 home starts this season compared with a 4.72 mark in 12 outings away from Wrigley Field. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two career starts vs. New York.

Cole turns 34 on Sunday and enters the game on a hot streak. He has allowed one run or less in four of his past five starts. Cole allowed one run and struck out nine over six innings in an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Cole exited the game when his right calf cramped before the seventh inning, but he said he'll be fine to start on Sunday.

He is 11-3 with a 2.61 ERA in 16 career starts vs. the Cubs.

