2024 MLB Draft results, grades: Analysis of every first-round pick as Travis Bazzana, Charlie Condon go early

Major League Baseball's amateur draft kicked off on Sunday night. The three-day, 20-round event was initiated by the Cleveland Guardians, who made the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history. (The Guardians had previously made the No. 2 pick on five separate occasions.)

The Guardians chose Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana, the player they were linked to dating back to the spring. Bazzana was followed by a slew of collegiates -- Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns went No. 2, Georgia third baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon No. 3, and so on.

CBS Sports provided live analysis and instant grades on all 30 first-round picks. Keep in mind that we're mostly judging where those players were taken in relation to our final draft ranking; we're also taking into account the opportunity cost associated with the picks.2024 MLB Draft first-round results, grades

1. Guardians: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State -- Grade: A (analysis)

2. Reds: Chase Burns, P, Wake Forest -- Grade: A (analysis)

3. Rockies: Charlie Condon, 3B, Georgia -- Grade: A (analysis)

4. Athletics: Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest -- Grade: B (analysis)

5. White Sox: Hagen Smith, P, Arkansas -- Grade: B (analysis)

6. Royals: Jac Caglianone, 1B/P, Florida -- Grade: B (analysis)

7. Cardinals: JJ Wetherholt, INF, West Virginia -- Grade: A (analysis)

8. Angels: Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee -- Grade: C (analysis)

9. Pirates: Konnor Griffin, CF/SS, Jackson Prep HS (MS) -- Grade: B (analysis)

10. Nationals: Seaver King, CF/MIF, Wake Forest -- Grade: B (analysis)

11. Tigers: Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard-Westlake HS (Ca) -- Grade: B (analysis)

12. Red Sox: Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M -- Grade: B (analysis)

13. Giants: James Tibbs III, OF, Florida State -- Grade: B (analysis)

14. Cubs: Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State -- Grade: C (analysis)

15. Mariners: Jurrangelo Cijntje, switch-pitcher, Mississippi State -- Grade: B (analysis)

16. Marlins: PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville HS (SC) -- Grade: D (analysis)

17. Brewers: Braylon Payne, OF, Elkins HS (TX) -- Grade: D (analysis)

18. Rays: Theo Gillen, OF, Westlake HS (TX) -- Grade: B (analysis)

19. Mets: Carson Benge, OF, Oklahoma State -- Grade: B (analysis)

20. Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage, RHP, East Carolina -- Grade: B (analysis)

21. Twins: Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Kansas State -- Grade: B (analysis)

22. Orioles: Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina -- Grade: B (analysis)

23. Dodgers: Kellon Lindsey, SS, Hardee HS (FL) -- Grade: B (analysis)

24. Braves: Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro HS (AZ) -- Grade: A (analysis)

25. Padres: Kash Mayfield, LHP, Elk City HS (OK) -- Grade: B (analysis)

26. Yankees: Ben Hess, RHP, Alabama -- Grade: C (analysis)

27. Phillies: Dante Nori, OF, Northville HS (MI) -- Grade: C (analysis)

28. Astros: Walker Janek, C, Sam Houston State -- Grade: B (analysis)

29. Diamondbacks: Slade Caldwell, OF, Valley View HS (AR) -- Grade: B (analysis)

30. Rangers: Malcolm Moore, C, Stanford -- Grade: B (analysis)