The New York Yankees freefall continued on Thursday, with their 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay marking their 18th loss in their last 25 games. They still have a chance to take the AL East lead heading into the All-Star break if they can win their series against Baltimore this weekend, though. New York is a -125 favorite for Friday night's series opener, according to the latest MLB odds from SportsLine Consensus. Baltimore has been in a rut of its own, losing four of its last five games, so should you back either of those teams with your MLB parlays on Friday?

There are several other divisional battles on Friday's MLB schedule, including the Astros vs. Rangers and Cardinals vs. Cubs. None of Friday's games have a run total in double figures, so which games have value on the Over? Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 16 of the 2024 MLB season a profitable 49-37 on all-top rated MLB picks this season. Dating back to last season, it is on a 24-9 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+1077). Anybody following has seen strong returns.

For Friday, the model has locked in six A-rated MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 37-1. You can see the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Pirates to cover on the run-line at +1.5 (-155) against the White Sox. Pittsburgh has been on fire since the end of June, covering the +1.5 run-line in 11 of its last 15 games. The Pirates have won three of their last four games outright, taking two out of three in their series at Milwaukee earlier this week.

Their pitching staff has allowed three or fewer runs in six of their last eight games, holding Milwaukee scoreless on Thursday. Veteran left-hander Marco Gonzales has posted an impressive 2.65 ERA through his first three starts of the season, and he is facing a White Sox offense that is tied with Seattle for the worst batting average in the majors (.220). SportsLine's model expects another strong effort from Gonzales and Pittsburgh's bullpen, creating value on the Pirates to cover the 1.5-run spread. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Friday MLB parlays

The model also locked in five other A-rated best bets for Friday, including backing a large National League underdog. You can see the model's MLB Friday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 37-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets for Friday from the model that's on a 24-9 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.