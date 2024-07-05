There is only one afternoon game on Friday's MLB schedule, leaving 14 evening games for bettors to work with when building MLB parlays. The Red Sox will put their four-game winning streak on the line when they face the Yankees in a rivalry game at 7:05 p.m. ET. Boston has won 12 of its last 16 games, scoring 5.4 runs per game during that stretch. The latest Friday MLB odds have the Red Sox team total at 3.5 for Friday's contest.

Friday's game with the highest total is the Rockies vs. Royals, with 10.5 runs on the MLB odds board. Should you target either side of that total with your Friday MLB bets? Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 15 of the 2024 MLB season a profitable 44-34 on all top-rated MLB picks this season. Dating back to last season, it is on a 22-8 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+935). Anybody following has seen strong returns.

For Friday, the model has locked in three confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 6:40 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 12-1. You can see the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Astros (+134) to beat the Twins in an 8:10 p.m. ET matchup at Target Field. Houston is amid an impressive road trip, winning five of the first seven games of a 10-game road swing. The Astros have won 12 of their last 14 games overall following a slow start to the season, taking three of four games against the Blue Jays earlier this week.

All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez has scored 11 runs in the last seven games, helping Houston score at least five runs in 11 of the last 14 games. Minnesota has been in strong form as well, but it lost third baseman Royce Lewis to a right adductor strain this week. Lewis has the fourth-best batting average in the lineup, so his absence will be a significant blow for Minnesota on Friday night. See the model's top MLB picks here.

The model also locked in two other best bets for Friday, including backing a large National League underdog. You can see the model's MLB Friday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of almost 12-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets for Friday from the model that's on a 22-8 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.